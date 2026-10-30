You can prevent a stroke. Read this!

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Goleisureintl/Wikimedia Commons



Strokes are happening to younger and younger people these days -- for instance Britain's National Institutes of Health informs of a 44 per cent increase in strokes in young adults (18-65 years) over the past decade.



Excessively noisy snoring, which is caused by obstructive sleep apnea, brought on by excess weight, can ultimately endanger you because less oxygen is getting to your lungs. A stroke could be the result, as per the European Stroke Association.



Migraines characterised by flashing lights, called an aura, might be the harbinger of a stroke as per results of studies published in Neurology Today. Aura-less migraines are potentially less harmful.



Whiplash is another possibility, the result of car mishap or a sport injury, gymming or a roller coaster ride. Professor of stroke medicine at the University of Lancashire and medical director at the Stroke Association, Deb Lowe told The Telegraph: 'A neck injury -- (whether from) minor neck trauma, heavy lifting or sudden neck movements -- can cause a carotid or vertebral artery dissection, which is a tear in the inner lining of the blood vessel'



Sitting for long hours at your desk is inviting a stroke and brings a risk of 44 per cent says a recently-published study in JAMA. Inactivity can never be good for the human body.



City living, with its pollution, can, in the long run, bring on a stroke, as per Britain's Stroke Association, because stress and pollution wear down your cardiovascular health and increase inflammation.



The good news is that lifestyle changes make 90 per cent strokes preventable, according to the Stroke Association.



Professor Lowe told The Telegraph: 'Getting regular exercise, not smoking or vaping, not drinking more than the recommended amount of alcohol, and following a Mediterranean diet can all help to reduce the risk'.

There are myriad, unexpected causes for a stroke, apart from the usual like obesity and high blood pressure.It's extremely prudent to acquaint yourself with them and that way stave off a stroke, says London's