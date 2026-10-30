Xi's Great Purge

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IMAGE: Xi Jinping arrives for the national day reception on the eve of the 77th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 30, 2026. Photograph: Florence Lo/Pool/Reuters





-- REDIFF NEWS

When the central committee of China's communist party met in Beijing this week, many chairs were empty.33 senior officials had been purged by Xi Jinping, China's leader for life, including Zhong Shaojun, one of Xi's closest aides, and diplomat Liu Jianchao, who was once hinted as a future foreign minister.Only 279 officials attended this week's meeting. In 2022, when the current central committee was formed, it had 376 members.This means nearly a hundred officials have been purged in the last four years. 'This is the biggest purge in () history,' Wen-Hsuan Tsai, a Taiwanese scholar, toldZhang Shengmin, the general who with Xi, are the only members of China's powerful central military commission (the other 5 members including senior General Zhang Youxia have been purged), was the only person promoted to the politburo, the communist party's second most influential unit.16 members of the 33 central committee members expelled come from the People's Liberation Army.Xi is expected to be elected for another five-year term at the party congress next year; there are no successors in sight, and barring any health mishap, the communist tyrant will stay in power till 2032 at least, the longest stint by any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.