World's most beautiful toilets: Norway's dig at Trump's shithouse remark

10:54

visitnorway/Instagram

Norway's official tourism board has taken a dig at US President Donald Trump over his controversial "shithouse countries" remark, posting pictures of the country's scenic toilets with a sarcastic message highlighting their beauty.



In a post on October 27, 'Visit Norway' shared pictures of toilets located in scenic surroundings, accompanied by a tongue-in-cheek response to Trump's remarks. "So, we heard some noise about "s...house country". What can we say, we do have some of the world's most beautiful and spectacular toilets. With love, Visit Norway toilets," the tourism board said in its post.



One of the pictures in the post carried the caption, "Meet the world's most beautiful 'shit houses' toilets," with the word "shithouse" struck through in the image.



With this, Norway's tourism board used the President's remarks to showcase the country's distinctive toilet facilities, turning the controversial phrase into a promotional message for its tourism offerings.



The post comes after Trump, on October 24, targeted Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff over his support for a bill seeking temporary protected status for Haiti, reviving his controversial remarks about "shithouse countries".



During an exchange with Democratic senators, Trump said he had advocated accepting immigrants from countries such as Norway, Sweden and Denmark instead of Â "shithouse countries", referring to Libya, Yemen, Haiti and Somalia.



"And I said, 'Why do we always have to take people from shithouse countries? Why can't we take people from like, well, Norway?' Yeah. Sweden? Why not Denmark?" Trump said.