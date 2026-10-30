Woman secretly returned from UK, found dead in Pune





The police found out that Mugdha had rented the apartment in April and began living there after leaving the UK in August. Further investigation is underway.



-- REDIFF NEWS

She was in touch with her family over calls and messages. However, when they were unable to reach her on October 24, her father Avinash Deshmukh lodged a complaint with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police.Deshmukh's friend in London said that she had last spoken to her via messages on October 22. Her friend approached the London police but found out that Deshmukh left the UK around August end.Her family later reached out to Indian authorities and the Indian High Commission, and examined her bank statements and noticed several transactions between October 8 and 25 on food delivery and online service platforms.The police traced Deshmukh's location to the Lodha Belmondo complex in Gahunje. They gained entry with the help of a keymaker, and found her dead inside. There were no visible injury marks on the body.