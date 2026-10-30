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Wine for your pasta on Pasta Day

Fri, 30 October 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Janko Ferlic thepootphotographer/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janko Ferlic thepootphotographer/Wikimedia Commons
It's World Pasta Day and remember pasta is best served with a lovely wine. 

Do you know what kind of wine matches what kind of pasta? 

Dry white wines pair best with cheesy thick white sauce pastas like an Alfredo

Medium-bodied dry red wines like chianti are drunk with meaty red sauce pastas

The Penne alla vodka, that Gigi Hadid popularised, is best had with a light chardonnay.

Full-bodied red wines do well with very creamy pastas.

Rediff Food is packed with pasta recipes. Do have a look: 10 Elegant Recipes For Passionate Pastawallahs

 

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