Wine for your pasta on Pasta Day

It's World Pasta Day and remember pasta is best served with a lovely wine.
Do you know what kind of wine matches what kind of pasta?
Dry white wines pair best with cheesy thick white sauce pastas like an Alfredo
.
Medium-bodied dry red wines like chianti are drunk with meaty red sauce pastas
.
The Penne alla vodka
, that Gigi Hadid popularised, is best had with a light chardonnay.
Full-bodied red wines do well with very creamy pastas.
Rediff Food is packed with pasta recipes. Do have a look: 10 Elegant Recipes For Passionate Pastawallahs