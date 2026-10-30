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Wife refuses to break fast on Karwa Chauth, man calls police

Fri, 30 October 2026
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17:03
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels
Karwa Chauth celebrates the bond between a husband and wife where wives fast for the long lives of their spouses. In a rather unusual instance, a man called the police on his wife after she refused to break her fast. 

The resident of Shriram Colony in Nihal Vihar in outer Delhi alleged that his wife allegedly refused to break her fast by looking at him.

The couple reportedly got into an argument after the husband returned home after nearly a year.

The situation worsened after the husband-wife duo argued, prompting him to seek police assistance.

The police informed that their control room got a call from the man about the matter, they eached the spot and spoke to both the husband and wife. 

The matter was resolved amicably between the couple, and the woman broke her fast by following all the traditional rituals.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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