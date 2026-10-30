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Why this doctor is fighting for affordable medicines

Fri, 30 October 2026
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For 40 years Dr Sanjay Kulshrestha has treated children.

Now, he is fighting a battle that could affect every patient in the country.

A paediatric surgeon from Agra, Dr Kulshrestha took the fight against inflated medical prices to the Supreme Court after discovering that the same drug was being sold at vastly different prices by different chemists.

The government has been on the backfoot in the court, and when it agreed to heed the judicial order on capping the trade margin on anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent, it was asked why it could not do so for all medicines.

On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, the court again slammed the government over the inflated prices of medicines, observing that the entire system was working to help pharma companies.

But for Dr Kulshrestha, what troubled him most was not just the price difference, but the helplessness of families who would go to any length to save a child's life -- even sell their only buffalo to pay for medicines.

Armed with bills, price comparisons and a simple question -- how can the same medicine cost so differently at different pharmacies? -- he challenged a system he believes leaves patients exposed to excessive pricing.

His court battle has put the spotlight on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of medicines, steep retail discounts and the pricing practices of hospital pharmacies.

In this interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, the doctor-turned-crusader explains why he decided to take on the system, what he wants changed, and why the fight for affordable medicines is far from over.

Read the interview here.

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