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Why is there a fatwa against Sara Ali Khan?

Fri, 30 October 2026
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Sara Ali Khan at the Golden Temple with Ayushmann Khurrana. Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan at the Golden Temple with Ayushmann Khurrana. Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
A religious controversy has erupted over Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's recent visit to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, a Bareilly-based cleric and National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, issued a fatwa terming her temple visit, prayers and rituals as "impermissible" (najayaz) and "haram" under Islamic law (Sharia).

The cleric urged the actress to seek forgiveness (tauba) before Allah for violating Sharia principles. "I have received information, and many young Muslims have also asked me regarding actress Sara Ali Khan visiting the Kedarnath Temple and offering prayers. Is this permissible in light of Sharia, and does Sharia allow for such actions? Regarding this, I would like to clarify the perspective of Islamic Sharia and what its ruling is on this matter." 

"For any Muslim, whether a man or a woman, to participate in the faith of another religion, offering prayers and performing religious rituals, is considered impermissible (najayaz) under Sharia. Such actions are not permitted... Therefore, if Sara Ali Khan performed these acts--visiting the Kedarnath Temple, offering prayers, and seeking blessings--of her own free will and volition, then she has sinned--an act that is haram," added Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has shared a deep personal connection with Kedarnath since making her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Over the past four years, the actress has regularly posted pictures from her pilgrimages to the Himalayan shrine, expressing her spiritual solace and reverence.

This is not the first time the actress has faced public debate over her visits. In 2018, right-wing groups protested her debut film Kedarnath over its storyline, while conservative Islamic figures have repeatedly criticized her multi-faith personal practices on social media.

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