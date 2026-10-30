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What Sai Pallavi Wants In Her Man

Fri, 30 October 2026
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IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi on Kaun Banega Crorepati's Diwali Special.
IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi on Kaun Banega Crorepati's Diwali Special.

On Kaun Banega Crorepati on Thursday night, Sai Pallavi described the kind of man she wants as her husband.

'He should be a good human being and not be self-centered. He should introspect himself. He can make mistakes but must make improvements,' she said. 

Sai Pallavi and her Ramayana co-actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ravie Dubey were the guests on KBC's special Diwali episode.  

'He should be a good person from heart. If someone hurts him, he should not hurt that person back,' she added.

Then she added an important requirement: 'If he knows cooking, it would be good. I cannot cook.' 

 --REDIFF MOVIES

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