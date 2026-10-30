Vijay announces five-year age relaxation for TN govt jobs

17:28

C Joseph Vijay





For the same group I services, current age limit for differently abled (general category) candidates is 42 and differently abled (reserved categories) candidates this is 47. After the age relaxation these age limits will be 47 and 52 resepectively, the release said.



For group II and IIa services, currently, reserved category candidates have no age limit; for general category the age limit is 30 and differently abled (general category) current age limit is 40. After the relaxation, these age limits will be 35 and 45 respectively, the release further added.



The release showed these scenarios as examples of how age relaxation will be applied over and above the existing age limit for each group and each social category. It implies, for other groups and categories, the same pattern applies.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday ordered a five-year age relaxation for government jobs, and it will be effective for five years.Acceding to the representations of government job aspirants who sit for competitive exams, the chief minister has ordered the relaxation, the government said in an official release."The age relaxation will be over and above the extant norms that govern age relaxations," the release added.Current age limit for group I services is 32 for general category candidates, 37 for reserved categories. With the 5 years of age relaxation announced now, their age limits will be 37 and 42 respectively.