US: Houston showcases Diwali stamp during festive celebrations

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Partnering with office of the mayor, the consulate general of India in Houston celebrated Diwali for the third consecutive year at the Houston City Hall. The event featured the traditional lamp lighting, cultural performances, and festive sweets.



Consul General DC Manjunath noted that Houston's embrace of Diwali reflects the city's commitment to diversity and cultural understanding, and thanked Mayor John Whitmire for the partnership.



Along with members of the Indian-American community, the event was also attended by elected officials, consular corps members and civic leaders. At the event, Mayor Whitmire commended the Indian-American community for its contributions to Houston's growth and success.



The United States Postal Service (USPS) Diwali Forever Stamp, released on October 21 and designed by Houston-based artist Sangita Bhutada was also showcased at an exhibit.



-- REDIFF NEWS