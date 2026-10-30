Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

US: Houston showcases Diwali stamp during festive celebrations

Fri, 30 October 2026
Share:
11:35
Image: @cgihou/ X
Image: @cgihou/ X
Partnering with office of the mayor, the consulate general of India in Houston celebrated Diwali for the third consecutive year at the Houston City Hall. The event featured the traditional lamp lighting, cultural performances, and festive sweets.

Consul General DC Manjunath noted that Houston's embrace of Diwali reflects the city's commitment to diversity and cultural understanding, and thanked Mayor John Whitmire for the partnership.

Along with members of the Indian-American community, the event was also attended by elected officials, consular corps members and civic leaders. At the event, Mayor Whitmire commended the Indian-American community for its contributions to Houston's growth and success.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) Diwali Forever Stamp, released on October 21 and designed by Houston-based artist Sangita Bhutada was also showcased at an exhibit.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Only to defame Modi...: PM on fertilizer crisis during Iran war
LIVE! Only to defame Modi...: PM on fertilizer crisis during Iran war

4th T20I Updates: NZ hit back as Phillips takes charge
4th T20I Updates: NZ hit back as Phillips takes charge

Arab parties hold key as Netanyahu falls short by 8 seats
Arab parties hold key as Netanyahu falls short by 8 seats

Israel's parliamentary election has resulted in uncertainty, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc failing to secure a majority. Allegations of electoral fraud and foreign interference, raised by Netanyahu's Likud party, have...

'Stay within your limits': Tension in Mahayuti over poll loss
'Stay within your limits': Tension in Mahayuti over poll loss

Internal tensions are escalating within Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance as Shiv Sena and BJP leaders exchange barbs following significant setbacks in the recent Legislative Council polls.

Glacial lake outburst in Bhutan sends flood alert in WB, Assam
Glacial lake outburst in Bhutan sends flood alert in WB, Assam

A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Bhutan's Lemthang has caused water to flow towards India's Sankosh River, leading to a high alert in North Bengal. Authorities have advised evacuations, activated disaster management teams, and...