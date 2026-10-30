UP: Youth caught hiding under bed inside girl's house; arrested

09:49

This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes

A girl spotted a youth under a cot inside their house around midnight when he allegedly created a ruckus and threatened to abduct her, police said on Friday.



The 20-year-old was arrested from his residence in Jamunipur Colony on Thursday evening for allegedly trespassing into their house and issuing threats, they said.



The incident took place around 2 am on the intervening night of October 28 and 29, when the girl saw Lucky Gautam hiding under a cot inside their house and raised an alarm, Bhadohi Kotwali SHO Shailesh Kumar Rai said.



According to a complaint filed with the police, the woman's family members rushed to the spot.



The accused allegedly abused and assaulted them and also threatened to take away the girl, police said.



The family informed the police through the emergency helpline 112, but the accused fled before they arrived.



Following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother on Thursday, an FIR was registered against Gautam, the SHO said.