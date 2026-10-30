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UP: Retired man duped of Rs 78 lakh in month-long 'digital arrest'

Fri, 30 October 2026
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15:40
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay
The 'digital arrest' scam has been taking over the country with several people falling victims to it and losing money. 

A recent victim of this scam is a retired accounts officer, who was allegedly duped of Rs 78 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused kept Raj Kumar Srivastava, retired accounts officer and a resident of Subhash Nagar, under the threat of 'digital arrest' for nearly a month.

Srivastava received a WhatsApp call on September 22 from a person allegedly claiming to be a CBI officer. Another caller later identified himself as an IB official and accused him of sharing confidential information with Pakistani military officials.

The victim was threatened with an arrest and money laundering charges. He was forced to transfer money to various other bank accounts to avoid legal action. 

Srivastava sold his properties to arrange for Rs 10 lakh, transferred Rs 50 lakh from his Punjab National Bank account and Rs 18 lakh from his Indian Bank account.

The accused stopped responding to his calls after receiving the money. Srivastava then filed a complaint at the cybercrime police station on October 28.

An FIR has been registered under the Information Technology Act and other relevant provisions. Two police teams have been formed to investigate the case.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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