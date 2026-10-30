Tough for seniors in rain: Rahul on CEC 'impeachment' protest

15:56

The INDIA bloc's planned "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been postponed to October 31 due to rain in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. The opposition, however, maintained that its campaign against the poll body chief was gaining momentum.

Addressing a joint press conference with INDIA bloc leaders outside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, Gandhi said the decision to postpone the programme was taken by consensus, keeping in mind the inconvenience it could cause senior participants.

"We felt that it would be uncomfortable for seniors to sit in the rain, and we would do the exact same programme tomorrow," he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha stressed that the opposition's actions should not be seen as separate protests but as a united effort to defend the Constitution.

"This is not multiple protests. This is one protest," he said.

Gandhi also announced that the opposition would hold a 'Chalo Dilli' march to Ramlila Maidan on November 1, inviting everyone, including those not associated with any political party, to join.

He alleged that both programmes were aimed at highlighting what he described as the destruction of Indian democracy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his team at the Election Commission.

Gandhi further accused Shah of trying to prevent people from reaching Delhi to participate in the protests.

-- REDIFF NEWS