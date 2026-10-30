Things that go bump in the night...: Are there monsters under your bed?

12:45

It's three in the morning. You wake with a start after hearing a thud somewhere in the darkness, or the creak of a floorboard downstairs. Perhaps there's no sound at all, but you have that unmistakable feeling that someone else is in the room, reports The Conversation.



In the daytime, you might put it down to the heating, the neighbours or the familiar noises of an old house. At three in the morning, though, even the smallest sound can seem unsettling.



Your mind begins racing. Has someone broken in? Could there be something supernatural lurking in the house? The truth, more often than not, is much less frightening. Strange things really do happen in the night, but sometimes the source of the disturbance is not outside us. It is our own brain.



The edge of sleep



Falling asleep is not quite like switching off a light. The brain takes time to move from wakefulness into sleep, with changes in the way it processes sounds, controls muscles and responds to its surroundings.



These changes do not always happen at the same time. For a brief period, the brain can show signs of both sleeping and being awake. And that overlap can produce some rather strange experiences.



Think of the familiar sensation of suddenly falling just as you are drifting off, perhaps as though you've missed a step or dropped through the bed. This is known as a hypnic jerk, or sleep start. It is an involuntary muscle contraction that occurs as the body enters the early stages of sleep. It is also a reminder that the transition from being awake to being asleep is not always a seamless one.



Other experiences can be just as vivid. Known as hypnagogic experiences, they can involve sounds, images and physical sensations that seem perfectly real. You might hear footsteps or someone whispering, or even catch sight of a figure in the room, just as you are about to fall asleep.



Then there is exploding head syndrome, a condition whose name sounds considerably more alarming than the experience itself. As a person falls asleep, or sometimes wakes up, they may suddenly hear an extremely loud noise, such as an explosion, a gunshot or a door slamming. There is no actual sound, however. Nothing in the surrounding environment has made a noise.



Scientists are still unsure about its precise cause. But the condition points to something interesting: hearing a sound does not necessarily mean that one has actually occurred.



Our experience of hearing is created by the brain. This means that neural activity, even in the absence of an external sound, can produce an auditory experience that feels entirely real. And this is not limited to sleep. Most of us have, at some point, thought we heard someone call our name, only to turn around and discover that nobody was there.



There is another possible explanation for such experiences: source monitoring. This is the brain's ability to work out whether something we experience comes from within our own minds or from the outside world.



Our thoughts, memories and imagined conversations are generated internally, and we usually recognise them as our own. But sometimes the brain gets this distinction wrong. Something produced internally can seem to have come from an external source. The boundary between the two can become particularly blurred as we fall asleep.



Awake but dreaming



Another unsettling experience is waking up in the middle of the night with the distinct feeling that somebody is watching you, or that another presence is sharing the room. In many cases, this can be explained by sleep paralysis.



During rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, the stage associated with vivid dreams, the brain temporarily inhibits activity in most of the body's muscles. This is known as REM atonia. It serves an important purpose: preventing us from physically acting out our dreams.



Sleep paralysis occurs when a person's awareness returns before this temporary muscle paralysis has worn off. They may know exactly where they are and what is happening around them, but find themselves unable to move. At the same time, elements of dream perception can linger.



The result can be terrifying. A person may feel that someone, or something, is standing nearby, even when there is no sensory evidence of another presence.



Research into how the brain distinguishes our own bodies from other people offers an interesting clue.



In one experiment, participants operated a robotic device placed in front of them. A second robot, positioned behind them, copied their movements by touching their backs. When researchers introduced a slight delay between the participants' movements and the corresponding touch, some began to feel as though another person was touching them. A few even reported sensing someone standing behind them.



The experiment does not explain every experience of a felt presence during sleep paralysis. But it does offer an insight into how the brain constructs our sense of self and our awareness of other people.



Under normal circumstances, our movements, sense of touch and awareness of our body's position work together to tell us what belongs to us and what does not. When these signals fall out of sync, sensations generated within our own bodies can feel as though they are coming from someone else.



Now imagine that happening in a dark bedroom, when you are only partly awake, still caught between dreaming and consciousness, and unable to move. That frightening feeling that someone is in the room may not be quite as mysterious as it first seems.