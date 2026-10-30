Thevar statue adorned with Jayalalithaa's 13.5 kg gold gift

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Image: ANI Photo





It was then placed on the life-sized statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar to mark the beginning of the three-day festival.



The armour cost approximately Rs 4.5 crore when it was presented in 2014. The armour is kept in the Bank of India vault due to its immense value.



Every year, the AIADMK party treasurer along with the memorial trustees formally retrieve the armour from the bank vault under heavy armed security and bring it by road to Pasumpon.



The armour will remain on the statue through the weekend to allow devotees and political leaders to pay their respects, after which it will be safely returned to the bank vault on November 2.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa had gifted a 13.5 kg golden armour (Kavacham) for Thevar Jayanthi to the Pasumpon memorial in 2014.On Friday, the statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon near Ramanathapuram adorned this gift for his 119th birth anniversary and 64th guru puja celebrations.The armour was formally retrieved from the Bank of India branch vault in Madurai. Following the clearance, the high-value armour was transported under multi-tier armed police security by road to the Pasumpon village.