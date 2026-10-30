The Mahatma Turns Up In North Dakota

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IMAGE The Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Peace Park in Bismarck, North Dakota. Photograph: Consulate General of India in Seattle





With the earlier statue at the Bellevue Public Library (October 2009), it is the fifth Mahatma Gandhi statue within the jurisdiction of the consulate general of India in Seattle.





-- REDIFF NEWS

A life size statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Peace Park in downtown Bismarck, North Dakota.The ceremony was attended by North Dakota First Lady, North Dakota Agriculture Commissionerand Consul General of India in SeattleLocated in the heart of downtown Bismarck, North Dakota's capital city, the Peace Park was created after the 9/11 attacks.The consulate general of India in Seattle earlier installed Gandhi statues at the base of the Space Needle in Seattle, at the State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska and at the Mansfield Center, University of Montana, Missoula.