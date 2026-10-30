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Tanker attacked with explosive devices in Strait of Hormuz

Fri, 30 October 2026
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Representational image
Representational image
A tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was attacked with two explosive devices attached to its hull by a small boat, triggering a fire in the engine room and temporarily disabling the vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

According to UKMTO, the incident occurred on Thursday at around 2212 UTC, approximately 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman.

In an update issued on Friday, UKMTO said it had received a verified report confirming that all crew members were safe and there was no environmental impact.

"The report indicates that the tanker was approached on the port side by a small boat which attached two explosive devices to the hull above the waterline," UKMTO said.

It added that the subsequent blasts caused a fire in the engine room, temporarily disabling the vessel.

"The fire is now reported as extinguished and the vessel is continuing to its next port of call," the maritime security agency said.

UKMTO initially received a report that an outbound tanker was on fire, with the cause of the incident, the status of the crew, damage assessment and environmental impact unknown at the time.

Following the latest update, UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate," it said.

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