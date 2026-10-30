Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Shraddha Kapoor Dedicates Eetha To Grandmother

Fri, 30 October 2026
Share:
18:28
Shraddha Kapoor at the Eetha trailer launch event.
Shraddha Kapoor at the Eetha trailer launch event.
*Shraddha Kapoor* has dedicated her upcoming film itals Eetha to her grandmother Nirupama Kolhapure, revealing that reading the script immediately brought her to mind. Speaking at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai, the actress said her Ajji was the first person she thought of when she went through the story. In itals Eetha, Shraddha portrays legendary Marathi artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The film is directed by itals Chhaava fame *Laxman Utekar*. Producer *Dinesh Vijan* believes the film will be a career-defining moment for Shraddha, saying she will be remembered as the actress ‘before and after itals Eetha.’

TOP STORIES

All 6 onboard killed as helicopter crashes in Joshimath
All 6 onboard killed as helicopter crashes in Joshimath

All six individuals on board a privately run Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter, including the pilot and five passengers from Bengaluru, have died after it crashed into a hillside in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. The chopper went missing shortly...

LIVE! Arrest of activist Arun Ferreira as Naxal illegal: HC
LIVE! Arrest of activist Arun Ferreira as Naxal illegal: HC

SC directs EC to probe bulk submission of Form 7 in UP
SC directs EC to probe bulk submission of Form 7 in UP

The Supreme Court has instructed the Election Commission to probe allegations of irregularities, specifically concerning bulk Form 7 applications, during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. The court's...

Thousands evacuated in Bengal after GLOF in Bhutan
Thousands evacuated in Bengal after GLOF in Bhutan

A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Bhutan's Gasa region caused the Sankosh River in West Bengal's Alipurduar district to swell, leading to the evacuation of approximately 12,000 people to safer locations on Friday. Authorities are...

Nvidia CEO's female friend was Chinese asset: US intel
Nvidia CEO's female friend was Chinese asset: US intel

US intelligence agencies have reportedly concluded that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman with close ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was a Chinese intelligence asset. She is accused of funnelling information to Beijing and helping...