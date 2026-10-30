Shraddha Kapoor Dedicates Eetha To Grandmother

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Shraddha Kapoor at the Eetha trailer launch event.

*Shraddha Kapoor* has dedicated her upcoming film itals Eetha to her grandmother Nirupama Kolhapure, revealing that reading the script immediately brought her to mind. Speaking at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai, the actress said her Ajji was the first person she thought of when she went through the story. In itals Eetha, Shraddha portrays legendary Marathi artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The film is directed by itals Chhaava fame *Laxman Utekar*. Producer *Dinesh Vijan* believes the film will be a career-defining moment for Shraddha, saying she will be remembered as the actress ‘before and after itals Eetha.’