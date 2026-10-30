Sharvari Revamps Her Mom's Heirloom Sari

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Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram





REDIFF GET AHEAD

Some outfits are beautiful. Others carry a little piece of your family history. Sharvari Wagh brought both together by wearing her mother's treasured pink Patola sari, giving the traditional heirloom a contemporary fashion twist.The actress wore the customised ensemble while promoting her upcoming film, proving that sentimental dressing can be every bit as glamorous as a designer couture creation.The fusion look was co-created with designers at ITRH and stylist Meagan Concessio, who gave the heirloom drape a youthful, red-carpet-worthy update.Sharvari revealed on Instagram that her mother gifted her the sari as a blessing after watching her perform in the song. Talk about wearing your mother's love!