Sharvari Revamps Her Mom's Heirloom Sari

Some outfits are beautiful. Others carry a little piece of your family history. Sharvari Wagh brought both together by wearing her mother's treasured pink Patola sari, giving the traditional heirloom a contemporary fashion twist.
The actress wore the customised ensemble while promoting her upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya
, proving that sentimental dressing can be every bit as glamorous as a designer couture creation.
The fusion look was co-created with designers at ITRH and stylist Meagan Concessio, who gave the heirloom drape a youthful, red-carpet-worthy update.
Sharvari revealed on Instagram that her mother gifted her the sari as a blessing after watching her perform in the song Jhumka Patola
. Talk about wearing your mother's love!
REDIFF GET AHEAD