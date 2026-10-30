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Sharvari Revamps Her Mom's Heirloom Sari

Fri, 30 October 2026
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Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram
Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram
Some outfits are beautiful. Others carry a little piece of your family history. Sharvari Wagh brought both together by wearing her mother's treasured pink Patola sari, giving the traditional heirloom a contemporary fashion twist.

The actress wore the customised ensemble while promoting her upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, proving that sentimental dressing can be every bit as glamorous as a designer couture creation.

The fusion look was co-created with designers at ITRH and stylist Meagan Concessio, who gave the heirloom drape a youthful, red-carpet-worthy update.

Sharvari revealed on Instagram that her mother gifted her the sari as a blessing after watching her perform in the song Jhumka Patola. Talk about wearing your mother's love!

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