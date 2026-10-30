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Sena MLA expresses regret over remarks on farmers

Fri, 30 October 2026
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Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Friday expressed regret over his controversial remarks about farmers, saying they were misinterpreted and he did not intend to hurt anybody's sentiments.

Speaking at a press conference in Buldhana on Tuesday, Gaikwad had said that people should not attend the funerals of farmers who commit suicide.

If nobody attended these funerals and animals fed on the deceased person's body, it might make others contemplating suicide realise the consequences and stop them from taking the extreme step, the MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led party had said.

Political leaders as well as social media users condemned the remarks widely.

On Friday, Gaikwad claimed that he had not, in fact, mentioned farmers.

He himself came from a farmer's family and could never speak ill of farmers, he said.

A person in his family recently committed suicide, the MLA said.

"My statement was about those who take drugs, ruin their households, and commit suicide....It was misinterpreted and created a controversy. Still, if farmers across Maharashtra and my senior leaders have been hurt, I humbly express my regret," he said.

Asked about reports that Shinde had proposed his suspension from the party, Gaikwad said 'no comments'.

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