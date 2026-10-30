Rupee jumps 50 paise to close at 94.76 against US dollar

22:16

The rupee appreciated 50 paise to close at 94.76 against the US dollar on Friday, supported by a positive trend in domestic markets and a soft US dollar.



Forex traders said both the currency and the bond market found additional support from softer crude oil prices and the inflow of foreign funds.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.21, then gained ground and touched an intraday high of 94.75 and a low of 95.28 against the American currency and finally closed at 94.76, registering a steep gain of 50 paise over its last close.