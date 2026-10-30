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Rigid Security For Diljit's Delhi Concert

Fri, 30 October 2026
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09:59
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert on October 30 will proceed as scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium after event organisers secured approval from the Delhi police by drastically expanding ground control and safety measures.

The initial denial of permission -- which stemmed from specific threat-related inputs and ongoing festive season commitments -- has been resolved following a series of high-level coordination meetings. 

The comprehensive security and traffic strategy for the massive 55,000-capacity event includes several strict parameters. The venue will deploy between 1,500 and 2,000 private security guards, a substantial jump from the 400 guards originally proposed by the organisers. 

The Delhi police will also double their deployment presence and enforce tighter entry screening. 

 Authorities are converting a 500 to 700-metre radius surrounding the stadium into a pedestrian-only, no-car zone. Only vehicles belonging to the artist and strictly authorised personnel will be permitted access inside this perimeter. 

 Attendees are being strongly directed to use the Delhi Metro rather than personal vehicles. Organisers have been instructed to print these clear transit notices on tickets and promotional materials. 

 Dedicated pedestrian routes, helper kiosks at major entry nodes, and mapping partnerships are being set up to minimise congestion and steer fans seamlessly to their designated gates. 

Organisers are also coordinating directly with local cab aggregators to streamline pick-up and drop-off points well away from the immediate venue gates. 

 -- Subhash K Jha

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