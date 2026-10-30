Ready For Mohanlal's Next Film?

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Mohanlal, Photo: Kind Courtesy, @binugeorgealexander/Instagram

Mohanlal is all set for his next film, L368, by conducting a pooja at the Grand Hyatt, Kochi, on October 30.



Lalettan took to his X account and posted a YouTube link of the ceremony for those who wished to see it live.



Anoop Sathyan will direct the film. This is his second directorial venture after Varane Avashyamund (2020), which starred Suresh Gopi and Dulquer Salmaan.



Producer Binu George Alexander writes: 'Every great story begins with a dream. Today, we take the first step towards bringing ours to life. A warm welcome to the entire cast and crew of L368 as we come together to begin this exciting cinematic journey.'



--REDIFF MOVIES





