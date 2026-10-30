Rainfall improves Delhi's air quality, red alert in many areas

12:01

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI





The change in weather qualified the air to 'satisfactory' levels after the capital received 61.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of additional thunderstorms with rains, issuing a 'red' alert across parts of the city like southeast Delhi, east Delhi, Shahdara, central Delhi, northeast Delhi, south Delhi, New Delhi, southwest Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi and north Delhi.



On October 9, 2022, Delhi had recorded 74 mm of rainfall. That year, the city had recorded 128 mm of rainfall during the entire month.



The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal, according to the weather body. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.



Air quality deprecation due to pollution was brought under control due to rainfall with Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 90 at 9.30 am, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



Under the CPCB's AQI scale, readings between zero and 50 are classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Delhi recorded its wettest October day in four years on October 30, Friday, and also its highest monthly rainfall since 2022 .