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Passenger hurt as two drones fall on platform at Churchgate

Fri, 30 October 2026
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A passenger sustained head injuries after two drones malfunctioned during a promotional show organised by a mobile phone company in the Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium area in south Mumbai and crashed inside Churchgate railway station, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place around 9.10 pm on Wednesday at the north-end of platform number 3, a railway police official said.

"One of the falling drones struck commuter Hemant Prakash Mahotsavkar (37), causing bleeding injuries to his forehead and head. Security personnel rushed to the spot and provided immediate medical assistance. He was shifted to GT Hospital for further care," the official said.

"Both drones have been seized. A case was registered against unidentified persons. Further probe is underway to ascertain why the drones crashed in this manner," the railway police official said.

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