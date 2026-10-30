Parineeti's Unique Way Of Breaking Karwa Chauth Fast

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Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @parineetichopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra found a unique way to break her Karwa Chauth fast.



She broke her fast 35,000 feet high, traveling with her politician husband Raghav Chadha.



'Karwa Chauth is wherever we are. Even if its at 35000 feet! You make all my dreams come true Ragaii. The best man, the best human, the best boii,' Pari posted on Instagram



'Thanks to our delayed flight our moon spotting ended up happening from the plane instead of home! Decided to do our puja there and then.'



Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married Hindu women, particularly in north India, where the women pray and fast for day long for their husband's well-being and long life.



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