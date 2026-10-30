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Only to defame Modi...: PM on fertilizer crisis during Iran war

Fri, 30 October 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that more than Rs 18,000 crore had been credited to the bank accounts of nearly 10 crore farmers under the latest instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme.

Addressing a gathering in Banaskantha, Gujarat, Modi said over 50 lakh farmers in the state had benefited from the transfer, receiving more than Rs 1,000 crore collectively. In Banaskantha district alone, nearly Rs 50 crore had been transferred to the accounts of lakhs of farming families, he said.

"Our farmers, our 'annadatas', are one of the strongest pillars of our country. Our government has always prioritised empowering them," the Prime Minister said, adding that the latest instalment had reached farmers' accounts on Friday.

Modi also pointed to the increase in the country's agriculture budget, saying it was now more than five times its 2013-14 level. He described the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi as an important source of support for crores of small farmers.

He further claimed that farmers had received or saved more than Rs 50 lakh crore over the years through various government measures. Of this, nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore had been transferred directly to small farmers through the PM-KISAN scheme, he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the government's efforts to shield farmers from rising fertiliser costs amid global uncertainties. Despite a sharp increase in international prices, the government ensured that farmers did not have to bear the additional burden, he said.

"Our government, which is committed to farmers' welfare, did not allow the burden of this price rise to fall on farmers. The government spent Rs 16 lakh crore on this," Modi said.

He also remarked on the unusual seating arrangement at the event, where attendees were seated on traditional charpais. Modi said the gathering reflected a return to the customs and traditions of rural India.

"It must be a surprise for people across the country to see everyone attending this event seated on charpais. Banaskantha has brought back the traditions of our villages. If the Guinness World Records were informed about this, they would have recognised it as a world record," he said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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