Only 2 new offshore hoardings in Mumbai: Minister Rane

15:24

Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, Photo: ANI Photo

Maharashtra's Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane has clarified that only two new offshore hoardings will come up on the Arabian Sea.



Taking on to X, the minister wrote, 'There appears to be considerable misunderstanding and misinterpretation surrounding the hoarding tender floated by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). Let me clarify the facts. Of the four floating hoardings proposed, two are existing structures near the Sea Link, and only two are new proposed installations.'



Earlier there were reports on social media that the Maharashtra government was planning to flood the sea link project with 20 hoardings, raising the hackles of the city conservationists.



'The information being circulated that 20 hoardings are going to come up in the sea is completely false and misleading. As the minister for ports and chairman of MMB, I would like to put these facts on record. I am also a proud Mumbaikar, and would never support any initiative that compromises Mumbai's marine environment or obstructs its beautiful waterfront views. We are happy to engage with anyone seeking clarification and share all relevant information transparently.'



'Let us not unnecessarily politicise this issue. The Devendraji Fadnavis-led government is committed to both environmental responsibility and progressive development. The two must go hand in hand. I hope this puts the facts in perspective,' clarified the minister.



-- Rediff News