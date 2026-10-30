Not rape when consensual relationship sours: SC

14:53

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the growing tendency to turn failed relationships into criminal cases, observing that consensual physical intimacy during a relationship cannot be treated as rape simply because the relationship later breaks down.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan made the observation while discharging a Kerala man from charges of rape and cheating. It said courts must distinguish between cases in which consent is invalid from the outset because it was obtained through deliberate deception and those in which a person regrets a consensual relationship after it has ended.

"Physical intimacy that occurred during the currency of a functioning relationship cannot be retrospectively branded as an act of rape merely because the relationship soured and no longer subsists," the bench said.

The court observed that regret over past consensual acts, arising solely from the breakdown of a relationship, cannot by itself turn the relationship into a criminal offence or justify setting the criminal justice system in motion in a way that affects a person's liberty and reputation.

It also pointed out that treating every failed relationship as a potential rape case would deny a man the freedom to leave a relationship for fear of facing criminal charges later.

"Such an approach denudes the man of any agency entirely as the mere factor of being in a consensual relationship at one point would bind him to it entirely for fear of being accused of rape at a subsequent point of time," the court said.

"Can it be said that the man has no right to withdraw from the relationship? Can the decision be termed as deceit or fraud? Clearly not," it added.

The bench said it had repeatedly come across cases in which relationships that had broken down were subsequently turned into criminal proceedings.

Emphasising that rape is a grave offence, the court said the charge must be invoked in cases involving actual sexual violence, coercion or manipulation of consent. Converting every failed consensual relationship into an allegation of rape, it warned, risks diluting the seriousness of the offence.

The case concerns Santosh Kumar N P, who moved the Supreme Court after the Kerala High Court rejected his plea seeking discharge and quashing of the criminal proceedings against him.

According to the prosecution, the woman accused him of concealing his earlier marriage and marrying her while that marriage was still subsisting. She alleged that he obtained her consent to sexual relations by holding out the second marriage as lawful, even though it was allegedly invalid because his first marriage had not ended.

The woman, who was divorced from an earlier marriage, also accused him of cheating and criminal breach of trust. She claimed that they married in Mysore and lived together from 1996 to 2003.

-- REDIFF NEWS