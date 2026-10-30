N Korean group blamed for $6.3bn Binance hack

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The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange has been hit by an industry-record $6.3bn (Â£4.7bn) hack, with experts identifying North Korea as the likely culprit.Binance has scrambled to freeze the affected assets, with about $3bn located so far. The company gave no update on the other $3.3bn as Binance's co-founder Yi He said the company would cover "all hacking losses".Analysts attributed the attack to North Korean state-backed hackers. North Korea has a history of crypto hacking and was behind the theft of approximately $1.5bn in virtual assets from a Tokyo cryptocurrency exchange last year, according to the FBI, in what was the previous record crypto heist.