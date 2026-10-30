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MP shocker: 12-year-old girl kills 4-year-old boy over chocolate

Fri, 30 October 2026
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Enraged by a woman's scolding during a quarrel over a chocolate, a 12-year-old girl allegedly killed her four-year-old son by pushing him into a water tank in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, police said.

The girl first pushed the child into the rooftop water tank and then covered it with a stone slab, causing his death, an official said on Thursday.

Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Vinod Meena told PTI Videos that the shocking incident took place on October 24 at Shamgarh in the district.

After the girl allegedly admitted to the crime, she was produced before a court, which sent her to a juvenile home.

The deceased child and the girl lived in the same neighbourhood.

The girl allegedly wanted to take revenge after the child's mother scolded her, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.

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