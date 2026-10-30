Monitoring helicopter crash, says CM Dhami

17:35





चाई गांव, जोशीमठ के निकट हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश होने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। जिला प्रशासन, आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग, एसडीआरएफ द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है।



स्वयं भी पूरे घटनाक्रम की निरंतर निगरानी कर रहा हूं। गंभीर रूप से घायलों को तत्काल एयरलिफ्ट — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 30, 2026

The Indian Army, Chamoli district administration and SDRF were pressed into service after a helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, carrying six people, went missing while flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) CEO Prateek Jain said.



The helicopter, bearing call sign VT-HCX, took off at around 1.14 pm but lost communication while passing through the Joshimath valley. Its tracking system also stopped transmitting its location, leaving authorities unable to establish its whereabouts, UCADA said.

-- REDIFF NEWS The Indian Army, Chamoli district administration and SDRF were pressed into service after a helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, carrying six people, went missing while flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) CEO Prateek Jain said.The helicopter, bearing call sign VT-HCX, took off at around 1.14 pm but lost communication while passing through the Joshimath valley. Its tracking system also stopped transmitting its location, leaving authorities unable to establish its whereabouts, UCADA said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said a joint rescue operation was underway after a helicopter crashed near Chayi village, close to Joshimath.In a post on X, Dhami said the district administration, disaster management department and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were carrying out rescue work at the site."I myself am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centres for better treatment," he said.The chief minister also prayed for the safety of those on board.