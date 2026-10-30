Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Monitoring helicopter crash, says CM Dhami

Fri, 30 October 2026
Share:
17:35
image
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said a joint rescue operation was underway after a helicopter crashed near Chayi village, close to Joshimath.

In a post on X, Dhami said the district administration, disaster management department and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were carrying out rescue work at the site.

"I myself am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centres for better treatment," he said.

The chief minister also prayed for the safety of those on board.


The Indian Army, Chamoli district administration and SDRF were pressed into service after a helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, carrying six people, went missing while flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) CEO Prateek Jain said.

The helicopter, bearing call sign VT-HCX, took off at around 1.14 pm but lost communication while passing through the Joshimath valley. Its tracking system also stopped transmitting its location, leaving authorities unable to establish its whereabouts, UCADA said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Badrinath chopper crash: All 6 on board dead
LIVE! Badrinath chopper crash: All 6 on board dead

Chopper on way from Badrinath with 6 on board crashes
Chopper on way from Badrinath with 6 on board crashes

A helicopter carrying six individuals from Badrinath to Dehradun tragically crashed near Joshimath.

Phillips, Bracewell blitz helps NZ thump India in 4th T20I
Phillips, Bracewell blitz helps NZ thump India in 4th T20I

Centurion Glenn Phillips (107 off 49 balls) and Michael Bracewell (65 off 25 balls) forged a blistering 115-run partnership off just 41 balls, propelling New Zealand to a massive 259 for seven, their highest-ever T20 International total...

INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh postponed
INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh postponed

The INDIA bloc's planned 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been postponed to October 31 due to Delhi's weather conditions.

Will serve people of India till...: Modi amid 'baap barb'
Will serve people of India till...: Modi amid 'baap barb'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to serve India till his last breath, criticising the Opposition for allegedly rejoicing in crises and spreading panic over fertiliser and cooking gas availability amidst the West Asia conflict. He...