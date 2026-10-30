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Mock parliament in Delhi debates SIR, 'vote theft'

Fri, 30 October 2026
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16:01
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Participants in a mock parliament took on the roles of senior political leaders on October 30, Friday in Delhi. Organised by civil rights group Citizens for Democracy, the venue was designed to resemble the interiors of Parliament House, with an elaborate Parliament-themed setup.

The theme of the event was 'Democracy vs Anarchy' and began at the NDMC Convention Centre with discussions centred on electoral integrity, parliamentary decorum, transparency in the electoral process and the role of protests in a democracy.

Among some of the other issues discussed were Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the role of the Election Commission and allegations of 'vote theft'.

The exersise saw questions, arguments and counterarguments from the participants who played leaders from both the ruling side and the Opposition.

Posters announcing the mock parliament, titled 'Voice of Today's Youth', were put up at several locations in Delhi. 

The event comes ahead of the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against alleged electoral irregularities and the SIR exercise.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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