Man attacks wife with rod, shoots himself at post office

14:34

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She was shifted to a private hospital while her husband shot himself dead on October 30, Friday.



The police informed that Sreeja is in a critical condition. Her husband Santhosh allegedly attacked her from behind with an iron rod, striking her on the head around 9.30 am.



Locals rushed to help but Santhosh allegedly pointed his gun at them and kept them away before shooting himself.



As per the police, the couple had been having frequent disputes over family issues for a while. However, the exact reason for the attack was yet to be ascertained.



Further investigation is underway.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A temporary postmaster at a post office in Kuzhithozhu in Idukki, Keralam, sustained serious head injuries after her husband attacked her with an iron rod at her workplace.