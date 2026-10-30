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Look, How Many Indians Renounced Indian Citizenship

Fri, 30 October 2026
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10:04
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Actor Imran Khan moved the Bombay high court against a directive by authorities asking him to leave India by October 28. 

The directive had come after he participated in a protest demanding removal of the chief election commissioner over alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls. 

Khan is a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder. 

In recent years, many people from India have acquired US citizenship and subsequently renounced their Indian citizenship. 

The number of Indians renouncing their citizenship rose from 131,489 in 2015 to 225,620 in 2022, before slightly declining to 206,378 in 2024. 

Among the world's largest economies, India's citizenship renunciation rate remained in the range of 97-158 people per million projected population annually between 2015 and 2024. 

In comparison, the rate for the US ranged from 7 to 19 people per million, and for the UK, it was 6 to 12 people per million. 

Between 2019 and June 2023, the US, Canada, and Australia emerged as the top three destinations for Indians acquiring new citizenship.

-- Jayant Pankaj, Business Standard

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