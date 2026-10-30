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Listen Up, All Seinfeld Fans!

Fri, 30 October 2026
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Michael Richards, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jerry Seinfeld in Seinfeld.
Michael Richards, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jerry Seinfeld in Seinfeld.
Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld who co-wrote one on America's most popular comedy sitcoms Seinfeld, recently picked four of his favourite episodes.

Seinfeld was set in Manhattan and revolved around the everyday hysterics of Jerry Seinfeld and his three friends -- George Costanza [Jason Alexander], Elaine Benes [Julia Louis-Dreyfus] and neighbour Kosmo Kramer [Michael Richards] -- with delightful cameos from Jerry and George's parents from time to time.

The 140 episodes series ran from 1989-1989 and won 10 Emmy and 3 Golden Globe awards.

In an interview to Ben Persky 's The Rushmore Podcast in May, Jerry selected the following as his all-time favs: The Contest (season four, episode 11), The Soup Nazi (season seven, episode six), The Merv Griffin Show (season nine, episode six), and The Marine Biologist (season five, episode 14).    

So all Seinfeld fans can catch up on Jerry's favs this weekend. All 9 seasons are available on Netflix.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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