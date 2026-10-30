J&K: Terror financing module busted with 10 arrests

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More arrests are expected in the case.



-- REDIFF NEWS

10 overground workers of an intra-Jammu and kashmir terror financing module have been arrested after an investigation in to financial networks linked to terrorist activities.Officials in Srinagar said that suspicious online financial transactions carried out through various payment platforms were analysed during the probe. It led to a larger network involved in financial links with terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails.A case was registered at Shopian police station under relevant sections after identifying the individuals as Owais Shafi Naikoo, Tajamul Ahmad Shah, Moiz Iqbal, Imdad Yousuf Ganie, Saqib Zahoor Wani, Liyaqat Nazir Lone, Aamir Ahmad Ganie, Firdous Thokar, Mohammed Hanief and Kaju.The accused were clandestinely collecting and raising funds from the general public and channelising the money to provide logistical support through established financial links to enable activities of Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF).