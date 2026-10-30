Jamia students take out victory march

19:16

The administration on Thursday asked the protesting students to immediately call off their agitation and hunger strike following the decision.





"In view of the above, the protesting students shall call off their protest/ hunger strike with immediate effect," the order said.

Students at Jamia Millia Islamia took out a victory march on Friday and began celebrating on campus after the university announced a timeline to restore students' union, which has been dissolved since 2006.Students described the university administration's approval of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) constitution as a victory for their prolonged struggle to restore an elected representative body. Students waved posters of "student-youth unity long live".The development follows the university's October 29 order approving the implementation of the JMISU constitution and setting May 15, 2027, as the deadline for its completion.The university said it would announce the election schedule after the constitution is approved, in accordance with the recommendations and guidelines of the Lyngdoh Committee on student elections. The elections are to be conducted within six weeks of the commencement of the academic session, approximately six weeks from July 16, 2027.The order also directed that all ongoing show-cause notices, disciplinary inquiries, rustication and suspensions, as well as campus bans issued in connection with participation in the protest, be revoked.The protest began on October 12, with students demanding the restoration of the students' union and a definite timeline for holding elections. The agitation, which included a hunger strike, continued amid a prolonged standoff with the university administration.On Sunday, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Congress MPs Imran Masood and Imran Pratapgarhi, along with others, based on a complaint by Jamia. University officials accused them of trespassing on the campus and inciting unrest during student agitation.