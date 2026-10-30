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Iran gets JD Vance's letter to revive peace talks, but...

Fri, 30 October 2026
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Iranian media outlets reported on Thursday that Tehran had received a letter from US Vice President JD Vance but had not yet responded, amid ongoing efforts to restart peace talks between the two countries.

According to Tasnim news agency, "Iran has received the letter but has not yet responded".

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Vance had sent the letter to Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei on the instructions of US President Donald Trump, seeking to restart negotiations and prevent further US military strikes.

The correspondence and subsequent dialogue between American and Iranian representatives centred on a possible framework for negotiations rather than specific terms for a peace deal, the newspaper reported.

The war began on February 28, when joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran resulted in the deaths of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military commanders.

In response, Tehran launched strikes targeting Israel and American installations across the region, while imposing strict restrictions on commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route that typically accounts for roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption.

Meanwhile, Washington has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.

The reported diplomatic correspondence comes as international diplomatic efforts to end the war have yet to produce a lasting agreement.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran was discussing a proposal with mediators to end the war and reopen the maritime route.

Tehran maintains that Washington must meet seven strict preconditions before the strait can reopen.

These conditions include a regional ceasefire, the unfreezing of Iranian assets held overseas, the removal of economic sanctions targeting Iran's oil industry and an immediate end to the US naval blockade.

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