India's poverty down from 27% to 2.6%: World Bank

09:53

India lifted an estimated 496 million people out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, with the share of the population living in extreme poverty declining sharply from 27.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent, according to the World Bank's October 2026 Poverty and Equity Brief.



The report said the proportion of people living below the lower-middle-income poverty line of USD 4.20 per day, measured at 2021 purchasing power parity (PPP), also fell from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent during the period.



Describing the progress as "one of the fastest poverty declines in the world", the World Bank said India had recorded improvements across both monetary and non-monetary measures of poverty.



The report attributed the decline mainly to strong consumption growth, rising employment, particularly among women, and expanded social transfers, including food subsidies.



Poverty is expected to decline further, although at a slower pace. The World Bank's projections indicate that the poverty rate at the USD 4.20-a-day threshold could fall from 14.2 per cent in 2026 to 12.1 per cent by 2028.



It cautioned that these are indicative estimates based on microsimulations and could change as new labour market and macroeconomic data become available.