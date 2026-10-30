India's forex reserves drop to $719.75 billion

19:06

India's forex reserves further dropped by $1.269 billion to $719.748 billion during the week ended October 30, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.



The overall reserves had dropped by $5.011 billion to $721.016 billion in the previous reporting week ended October 16.



The reserves had touched an all-time high of $785.706 billion for the week ended September 4, driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record sum of nearly $133 billion but have been on a declining trend ever since.



Experts attribute the sharp decline in the kitty to deployment of the FCNR(B) resources and also to currency defence put up by the RBI through dollar sales.