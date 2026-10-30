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INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of CEC postponed to tomorrow

Fri, 30 October 2026
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INDIA bloc's planned 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, scheduled for today has been postponed due to rain in Delhi, sources said.

The event is now likely to take place on October 31, a day before the opposition alliance's rally at Ramlila Ground against Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, they said.

The programme was to be held at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as a symbolic protest over the alleged "vote chori" issue.

INDIA bloc leaders met on Thursday to finalise the arrangements. Kharge's residence was chosen after the opposition failed to secure permission to hold the event at other venues, including the Constitution Club and Talkatora Stadium.

Among those who attended the meeting were Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, senior party leader Meira Kumar, TMC's Derek O'Brien, Samajwadi Party's Harendra Malik, JMM's Mahua Maji and CPI(M)'s John Brittas.

The Congress had on Tuesday alleged that it was denied permission to organise the 'public impeachment' of the CEC. The party accused the government of attempting to silence ordinary citizens after, as it put it, "destroying" the electoral system.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been seeking Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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