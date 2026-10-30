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INDIA bloc rally: 250 CCTVs, heavy police bandobast in place

Fri, 30 October 2026
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16:46
Pic: @INCIndia
Pic: @INCIndia
On INDIA bloc rally on November 1, DCP Central Rohit Rajbir says, "We've put in extensive police personnel and camera coverage arrangements for the rally. We have our local police also stationed here. We'll also get the help of Central Armed Police Forces, which will be coming in to assist us during this arrangement. We are putting in around 200 to 250 CCTV cameras also, so that the whole area is covered and we are able to keep a check.

"We are in continuous touch with the organisers. This is not the first time that a political rally is happening here. Ramlila Maidan is generally known for holding political rallies. We've had three or four political rallies this year itself. Those have been organised by different political parties.

"The sensitivity is enhanced in a way that we have to keep a check on some nefarious elements who may try to disrupt the whole rally. That is one angle that the police are working on...The timings of the rally are going to be from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM."

The INDIA bloc's planned "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been postponed to October 31 due to rain in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. The opposition, however, maintained that its campaign against the poll body chief was gaining momentum.

Addressing a joint press conference with INDIA bloc leaders outside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, Gandhi said the decision to postpone the programme was taken by consensus, keeping in mind the inconvenience it could cause senior participants.

"We felt that it would be uncomfortable for seniors to sit in the rain, and we would do the exact same programme tomorrow," he said.

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