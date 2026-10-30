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How much did retail investors borrow to buy Jio Platforms shares?

Fri, 30 October 2026
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Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani, non-executive director of Jio Platforms, attend a bell-ringing ceremony on the day of the listing of Jio Platforms Limited during its IPO at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani, non-executive director of Jio Platforms, attend a bell-ringing ceremony on the day of the listing of Jio Platforms Limited during its IPO at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Indian retail investors borrowed around Rs 2,228 crore to buy Jio Platforms shares on Wednesday, making it the country's fourth-largest margin-funded stock, as strong listing-day demand encouraged traders to take on more risk.

The stock began trading at Rs 1,358 on both the BSE and NSE, up 21.36 per cent from its issue price.

Jio Platforms, the digital services powerhouse backed by Reliance Industries, made a spectacular stock market debut, taking its market valuation past Rs 12.50 lakh crore and cementing its position as India's second most valuable company.

The IPO was fully subscribed within 100 minutes on its opening day, setting a record for a mega public issue in India.
 
The margin trading ‌facility (MTF) is an exchange-approved product that allows traders and investors to borrow ​money on interest from brokers to buy actively traded stocks.

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