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Helicopter with 6 on board goes missing en route to Badrinath

Fri, 30 October 2026
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14:51
The Badrinath temple
The Badrinath temple
A helicopter en route from Badrinath to Dehradun has gone missing with six people on board, including five passengers and a pilot. The district administration has deployed an aerial search team via another helicopter to locate the missing aircraft.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweets, "We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centres for better treatment"

 More details awaited.

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