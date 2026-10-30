Helicopter with 6 on board goes missing en route to Badrinath

14:51

The Badrinath temple

A helicopter en route from Badrinath to Dehradun has gone missing with six people on board, including five passengers and a pilot. The district administration has deployed an aerial search team via another helicopter to locate the missing aircraft.



Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweets, "We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centres for better treatment"



More details awaited.