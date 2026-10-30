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Health and your urine's odour

Fri, 30 October 2026
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11:20
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fumikas Sagisavas/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fumikas Sagisavas/Wikimedia Commons
You may not care to smell your own urine. But you should. 

Dr Raj Arora, an NHS GP, practising in Surrey, UK, in Daily Mail says that minor changes in the smell of one's urine is nothing to be concerned about. 

But more distinct changes in its odour, you should watch out for. 

She goes on to explain the different kinds of odours and what they might suggest. 

An ammonia-like odour can signify your poor intake of water which can harm the kidneys. 

A fishy smell could indicate an infection and may require a urine test.

A sweet or fruity after-odour is perhaps a sign of untreated or badly-handled diabetes and sugar in the urine.

Sulphur smells may be not so worrying and tell you that you ate asparagus! Other foods can effect minor changes in urine smell, including coffee.

Musty odours could be about metabolic issues and might be of concern.

A chemical odour can creep in after a course of medicines or vitamins.

Excess worry is not required but being alert about the odour of your urine could be helpful in the long run.

-- Rediff Get Ahead

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