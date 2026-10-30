Govt begins comprehensive social security for gig workers

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The government has notified the constitution of the National Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers and Gig and Platform Workers, which will recommend and monitor welfare schemes aimed at extending social security benefits to millions of workers outside the formal workforce.The move brings gig and platform workers within the country's formal social security framework, alongside traditional unorganised sector workers.The Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a statement, said the Board had been constituted under the Code on Social Security and would focus on addressing gaps in welfare coverage for India's informal workforce.Gig workers are those who earn a livelihood through work arrangements outside the traditional employer-employee relationship. Platform workers, meanwhile, are those who undertake work through or with online platforms.The Board will be headed by the Union Labour and Employment Minister and include representatives of the Central and state governments, aggregator companies, employers, civil society organisations, workers' unions and associations of gig and platform workers.Its key responsibility will be to recommend suitable welfare schemes for different categories of unorganised, gig and platform workers. It will also advise the Central government on matters related to the implementation of the Code on Social Security and keep track of welfare schemes run by the Centre.The Board will meet at least three times a year. Its other responsibilities will include reviewing record-keeping arrangements at the state level and examining expenditure from the relevant fund and account.It may also take up any other functions assigned to it by the Central government from time to time.