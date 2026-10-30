Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Giant eagles once snatched human children

Fri, 30 October 2026
Share:
16:15
A giant eagle holding a Australopithecus baby. AI-generated image
A giant eagle holding a Australopithecus baby. AI-generated image
After the dinosaur-killing asteroid hit, giant birds became apex predators for tens of millions of years - and humans were among their prey.

A child of our ancient ancestors, just three years old and still teething, wandered through the swaying grass of the South African savannah 2.8 million years ago. The young Australopithecus africanus was not aware it was being watched from above.

Without warning, an enormous raptor dived. It grabbed the infant and killed it. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tough for seniors in rain: Rahul on CEC 'impeachment' protest
LIVE! Tough for seniors in rain: Rahul on CEC 'impeachment' protest

Chopper on way from Badrinath with 6 on board crashes
Chopper on way from Badrinath with 6 on board crashes

A helicopter carrying six individuals from Badrinath to Dehradun tragically crashed near Joshimath.

4th T20I Updates: Milne keeps India quiet as New Zealand close in
4th T20I Updates: Milne keeps India quiet as New Zealand close in

INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh postponed
INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh postponed

The INDIA bloc's planned 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been postponed to October 31 due to Delhi's weather conditions.

Will serve people of India till...: Modi amid 'baap barb'
Will serve people of India till...: Modi amid 'baap barb'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to serve India till his last breath, criticising the Opposition for allegedly rejoicing in crises and spreading panic over fertiliser and cooking gas availability amidst the West Asia conflict. He...