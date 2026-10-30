Forbidden to form government with them: Netanyahu drums up hate against Arab parties

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אסור להקים איתם ממשלה pic.x.com/LmHmN0SODF — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 30, 2026



Despite Netanyahu whipping up the rhetoric he may find the going tough in trying to form a government. Israel's N12 news reported that Haredi (Orthodox Jews) newspapers Hamodia and Hamashbiz, stated that the Haredi parties say the want to be counted separately and not as part of the Netanyahu bloc. In addition, a source in the Torah Judaism party stated that they do not belong to any of the blocs. UTJ is projected to win 7 seats in the Knesset while Shas is projected to win 6. The other Haredi parties. Religious Zionism led by incumbent Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit led by Minister Itamar Ben Gvir are unlikley to break with Netanyahu.



Meanwhile, Israel's Opposition Leader and B'Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid has declared a victory for the anti-Netanyahu majority following the election results, arguing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no viable path to forming a government, while urging supporters to exercise patience as coalition negotiations begin.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday shared a compilation of remarks by Arab political leaders and opposition lawmakers, reiterating his opposition to forming a government with Arab parties, saying, "It is forbidden to form a government with them."In a post on X, Netanyahu shared a video featuring excerpts from speeches and statements by several Arab politicians and lawmakers, including Ahmad Tibi, Iman Khatib-Yasin, Mansour Abbas, Sami Abu Shehadeh, Ofer Cassif, Yousef Jabareen and Ayman Odeh.The Arab leaders in the videos are heard batting for the Palestinian cause which the Right-wing Jewish factions see as anti-national.